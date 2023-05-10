Mokhzani retains post of MAM president for second consecutive term

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir (pix) retained his post as the president of the Motorsports Association of Malaysian (MAM) for the second consecutive term (2023-2026) after defeating legendary motorcycle rider Shahrol Yuzy Ahmad Zaini.

During the election for office bearers held during the MAM’s Annual General Assembly (AGM) today, Mokhzani received 13 votes to defeat Shahrol Yuzy who managed only five votes.

Mokhzani who thanked the affiliates for their trust in his leadership to steer the governing body for motorsport to another level, pledged to curb illegal racing activities, especially after the fatal incident during the ‘Malaysia Drag Bike National ET Record Championship Road Tour 2023’ in Pekan, Pahang, last month.

“The issue of abolishing illegal races is not limited to MAM alone but a task for all affiliates, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sports Commissioner’s Office, Police and all state district councils.

“All relevant parties and authorities must work together to abolish illegal races and ensure motorsport is save for riders and fans,” he told reporters here today.

In the Pekan drag race incident, Muhammad Hattem Rashdi, 22, died after losing control of his bike and crashing during the race.

Meanwhile, the post of deputy president was won by Datuk Mohd Rhiza Gahzi who also managed 13 votes to beat Kuan Meng Heng who received five votes.

The post of general secretary saw S. N. Nanthan retain the post after garnering 13 votes against Adien Yen Khalid’s five votes.

The principal of RNF MotoGP Racing Team Datuk Razlan Razali also retained the post of treasurer despite being tied on nine votes with his challenger Jed David, since Mokhzani chose to cast the deciding vote in Razlan’s favour. -Bernama