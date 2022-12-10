Molano claims stage 2 win as LTdL 2022 moves into top gear

RAUB: UAE (Team Emirates) rider Juan Sebastian Molano shifted into top gear in the final 300 metres to win Stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi from Kuala Klawang to Raub as sprinters dominated the race for a second consecutive day.

The Colombian wriggled his way out of a tightly-packed group of sprinters in the final 300 metres to accelerate ahead of Australia’s Craig Wiggins (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and Stage 1 winner Gleb Syritsa from (Astana Qazaqstan).

Syritsa however, kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The Colombian rider hit the tape for his 20th career win in the LTDL with a time of four hours 09 minutes 20 seconds in the race that was held over a distance of 178.9 kilometres (km).

“I am extremely delighted with the win but I must thank my entire team of riders. It was a good day at work for me today. This win is for the team,“ said the Colombian after the race.

The race commissioner awarded the same time of 4’09.20 seconds to the 10 riders who completed the race in a bunch finish.

The Yellow jersey as the overall leader remained with Syritsa who also claimed the Green Jersey which is awarded to the Sprint King.

Meanwhile, the White Jersey that is awarded to the best Asian rider was clinched by Jambaljamts Sainbayar from Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG).

Team TSG rider Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff meanwhile, snatched the Red Jersey as King of the Mountain from his team mate Sainbayar after winning two climb zones, the first by a Malaysian rider in the history of the LTDL.

The third stage of the LTDL will be a 123.7km race from Putrajaya to Genting Highlands, which is regarded as the most gruelling stage of the tour with three sprint zones at Semenyih, Ampang Jaya and Taman Melati plus four climb zones at Tekali, Look Out Point Ampang including Goh Tong Jaya and the Genting Highlands climb zone is a Hors status zone. - Bernama