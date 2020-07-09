Monaco loan German defender Henrichs to Leipzig

MONACO: German international Benjamin Henrichs (pix) has joined RB Leipzig on loan for next season from Monaco with an option to buy, the principality club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old full-back, who last played for Germany at the 2017 Confederations Cup, signed for Monaco from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 for a reported €20 million (RM96m).

Leipzig could reportedly make the deal permanent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign for €15 million (RM72m).

Henrichs failed to impose himself in Ligue 1, making just 44 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, scoring once. – AFP