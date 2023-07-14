Monaco’s Ben Yedder faces rape allegation

NICE: Monaco's France striker Wissam Ben Yedder is under investigation after being accused of rape, Nice's public prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday in the town of Beausoleil just to the north of Monaco on the Cote d'Azur.

Public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme confirmed “the existence of two allegations of rape, from two victims, targeting two people.

“We don’t know who the second person concerned is,“ he added.

According to radio station France Info, two women, aged 19 and 20, accuse Ben Yedder and his younger brother, of having “forced them into sexual acts” after a night out.

Ben Yedder, 32, made the last of his 19 France appearances in June 2022 and was present earlier this month as Monaco started pre-season training.

His club issued a statement declaring: “Monaco became aware of the information published today involving Wissam Ben Yedder.

“As the affair is subject to a judicial process the club is not in a position to make any comment.”

In April, Ben Yedder was convicted of tax fraud by a Spanish court during his time at Sevilla and was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 133,798 euros ($149,753). - AFP