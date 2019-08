LONDON: Everton have signed Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal with the option to make the deal permanent for the French international.

The 27-year-old becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage,“ said Sidibe.

“I am 100% motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

Sidibe played an integral part as Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League semi-finals the same season and was part of the France squad that won last year’s World Cup.

“Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league,“ Everton boss Marco Silva told the club website.

“He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career.” — AFP