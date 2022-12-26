Morocco an inspiration for Haq to find fame at MLBB M4 in Jakarta

SEPANG: The amazing run of the Moroccan football team at the 2022 World Cup will be an inspiration for the Haq e-sport squad to find fame at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M4 World Championship in Jakarta from Jan 1-15.

The team’s coach Khairul Azman Mohd Sharif said that despite facing the uphill task against the big names at the prestigious grand finals, Haq has its own uniqueness to take on every opposition team.

“Haq’s team has its own identity where we use different heroes (characters) and with their own tactics that no one in Malaysia can match. So that is our uniqueness,” he said.

Khairul Azman said this at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here today, before the team’s departure for Indonesia, who are the host of the tournament.

In the group stage, Haq are drawn with S11 Gaming Argentina, RRQ Akira and The Valley with all three teams being champions of Argentina, Brazil and North America.

Meanwhile, Haq team founder, Mohammad Aimanulhaq Zaharudin said that even though some big gamers will underestimate their ability, it will not discourage his team from taking their shot at fame.

“Honestly, though the Haq team are still at the beginner’s level but being able to compete on this world stage, we regard it as an experience to reach the next level,” he said.

Apart from Haq, another team that will represent Malaysia in the tournament is Todak, which is the team’s fourth consecutive participation in the competition.

A total of 16 best teams from around the world will compete for the title of champion that offers a prize-money pool of US$800,000. - Bernama