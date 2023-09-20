Most of Spain women’s footballers convinced to play after boycott

BERLIN: Several players nominated to the Spain women’s team despite a boycott have been convinced to play in the upcoming Nations League games after long talks, reported German news agency (dpa).

The president of Spain’s governing sports body CSD, Victor Francos, said on Wednesday morning that 21 of the 23 players named to the squad have agreed to play, while two others wanted to leave the training camp. They will not be punished, Francos said.

Spain faces Sweden on Friday and Switzerland next Tuesday.

The players announced a boycott in support of women’s World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed on the lips by then Spanish federation president (RFEF) Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony after the 1-0 win over England in Sydney last month. Hermoso has said several times that she didn’t consent to the kiss.

Several players, including the entire World Cup winning squad, said they would not play for Spain as long as Rubiales was president.

He resigned last week after initially refusing to step down, but the players continued the boycott and demanded further personnel changes in the federation.

However, new coach Montse Tomé – who had been due to name her squad last Friday after replacing the sacked Jorge Vilda – still included 15 of the world champions in her 23-player squad on Monday for the upcoming Nations League matches.

After negotiations between the players, the CSD and the RFEF, Francos said that the federation would implement the far-reaching changes demanded by the squad. A joint commission is to be set up for this purpose.

According to Francos, the future of coach Tomé, who was considered a confidant of Rubiales, was not up for discussion during the talks.

“The players have shown us their concern about the need to make profound changes in the federation, which has committed to making them immediately,“ Francos said.-Bernama