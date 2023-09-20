Moto3: Damok, Danial Syahmi itching for action in India

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Moto3 riders Syarifuddin Azman and young rising star Danial Syahmi Ahmad Shahril are excited to see action in the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) hosted by India at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from Sept 22 to 24.

Representing MT Helmets - MSi and having collected five points in the overall standing thus far, Syarifuddin or better known as Damok is hoping to revv up his performance in India to overcome the disappointment of Catalunya, where he finished in 26th spot early this month.

“This circuit will be new to all riders and certainly me and my team will have to learn and understand the circuit before the race.

“The race won’t be an easy one, so I need to work hard but will continue to push right from the start. I will try to give my best to compete against very good riders to collect points from the race,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Danial Syahmi who will be making his second appearance in the Moto3 championship this season through a wildcard ticket and representing Petronas MIE Racing Vision Track Racing pledged to give his 100 percent commitment to the team and try to finish among the top finishers in the race.

In June, the 20-year-old rider made his maiden appearance in the Moto3 stage to replace Damok who had suffered a rib bone fracture after falling during second free practice at the Mugello International Circuit in Italy.

In his first appearance at the German GP, Danial Syahmi finished in 26th spot in the race that saw 29 riders participating at the Sachsenring Circuit.

Meanwhile, the Buddh International Circuit which will host the 13th leg of the Moto3 championships is a 4.96km circuit with eight right turns or corners and five left turns or corners.-Bernama