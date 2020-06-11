MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

PARIS: The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday.

There will be a minimum of 13 races in the season, all in Europe between July and November, with “possibly four more” outside the continent later in the year.

Whether or not fans can attend races will depend on the host country's coronavirus regulations.

“All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Spain will host seven races in total, with the Catalunya Grand Prix to go ahead in Barcelona on Sept 27, while double-headers are also booked in at Aragon and in Valencia for October and November respectively.

The Czech Grand Prix will be the third race of the campaign on Aug 9, before two races at Austria’s Red Bull Ring and two more in San Marino.

Le Mans will host the French Grand Prix on Oct 11.

Possible races in the United States, Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia will be confirmed by July 31. – AFP