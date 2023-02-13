MotoGP: Habib revs it up with Spanish and Italian lingos

SEPANG: The first Malay mechanic in the World Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP), Habibullah Mohamad Fuad has no issues with language when it comes to building a brilliant MotoGP career with the RNF MotoGP Team.

Having started on the grid with RNF MotoGP Team since last season, Habibullah who is in fact the only Malaysian mechanic in MotoGP, said his career demands him to speak and understand not only English but also Spanish and Italian.

The father of three said this is because most of his colleagues in the pit stop are Spaniards and Italians, though a mastery of English may be the grist for the mill.

“Previously, I didn’t know how to speak Italian, but since this year I know a little more because my engineer is from there (Italy).

“As for the Spanish language, I have interacted for eight years since I have been with the team crew from Spain in the Moto2 since 2014,” he said on the last day of the 2023 MotoGP Winter Test here, yesterday.

On how he got started in the world of motoring, Habibullah or better known as Habib said he was indeed brought up in a family that was interested in motorsport.

“My father is a moto-cross racer, from there I was influenced by the motoring world. I started being a mechanic when I was 14 years old in a race in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and that’s where it all started,” he said.

Despite his deep interest in the world of motoring, he admits to paying a high price as he is often away from his family because of his busy schedule throughout the year.

“A total of 21 races has to be completed this year, if you follow the time-frame, there is not much time left to be with the family. Fortunately, there is video-calling technology to cure my homesickness,” he said.

Despite having to make great sacrifices for the sake of his career, the native of Parit Buntar, Perak, had time to tell young people who might be interested in working behind the scenes not to give up on chasing their dreams of being in the glamorous world of MotoGP.

Regarding the challenges faced this season, Habibullah, 37, admitted that he is still adapting to the Aprilia engine that his team is using this season compared to the Yamaha of last season.

All drivers and teams will be involved in a two-day test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimao, Portugal on March 11-12, with the first race of the 2023 season taking place at the same circuit, two weeks later (March 24-26). - Bernama