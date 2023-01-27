Motorsports organisers need PJS, MAM approval to hold races: KBS

SUBANG JAYA: All organisers of motorsports events in the country have been urged to prioritise safety by obtaining the approval from the Sports Commissioner (PJS) and Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) first to avoid any untoward incidents.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said this was in line with Section 36 of the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576), which stipulates that companies must apply for a licence to operate from the PJS Office within 30 days for local events and 90 days for international events before the start of the events.

In addition, the circuit to be used must be audited and certified safe by MAM as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that is recognised by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Federation International de Motocyclisme.

“Motorsports has many fans and often gets the attention of Malaysians, especially the youth. So, those keen on competing in motorsports events must ensure the organisers are licensed and the circuit used is in the MAM list.

“The ministry will cooperate with the police to ensure organisers comply with all the rules stipulated and legal action can be taken if they fail to do so or are found to be negligent before, during and after the event,” she told a media conference on the hosting of motorsports events in Malaysia at the Speedway PLUS Karting Circuit today.

Meanwhile, Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof said companies can be fined up to RM500,000 if they fail to comply with the rules stipulated under Section 36 of the Sports Development Act 1997 and be blacklisted if they are repeat offenders.

MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, meanwhile, said that so far only 15 of the 22 circuits had obtained safety approval from MAM to organise races.

The 15 circuits are the Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Kart Circuit, City Karting Shah Alam Kart Circuit, Speedway Plus Circuit, Litar Lumba Rakyat Kuala Selangor, Alyezo SpeedZone and APDCREW Circuit MAEPS in Selangor; Morac Adventure Track (Kart Circuit) Langkawi in Kedah;

Tangkak Racing Track in Johor; Melaka International Motorsport Circuit; UNIMAP Changlung Circuit in Perlis; Universiti Utara Malaysia Sports Centre in Kedah; Terengganu Gong Badak Circuit in Terengganu; Miri Track PermyJaya in Sarawak; and Jempol Drag Circuit in Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama