MPM AGM passes establishment of national para swimming association

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Para Swimming Association will be established soon to coordinate and regulate athletes and matters related to the sport.

The motion to set up the association that was moved by eight state-level associations was approved at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM), here today.

Although the idea to ​​set up the association was opposed by Malaysia Swimming (MS), MPM president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin said the motion was approved after receiving 16 votes while another association objected.

“Last year, MS did include in its constitution to manage para athletes but before that, the National Sports Council (MSN) was responsible for handling para swimmers.

“Given that para (swimming) sports are under the secretariat and jurisdiction of MS as enshrined in Clause 2.1 of MS’ constitution, they objected to the establishment of the new association,“ he told a press conference after the AGM.

He explained that the establishment of the association was important because even though MS handles para swimmers, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) does not interfere in matters related to these athletes.

“Usually, each sport joins its own international federation, like MS will join FINA, but FINA does not manage para swimming sports. If the athletes want to go to competitions, they will go through the MPM and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), not MS because FINA will not endorse, ”he added.

Megat D Shahriman was of the view that the national swimming association should also be established because World Para Swimming which is currently under the IPC will be freed to move on its own into an international federation, that will be joined by other national associations, by 2026.

Therefore, he said the MPM would submit the adoption of the resolution to the Office of the Sports Commissioner for further action before the establishment of the national swimming association could be realised.

Meanwhile, Megat D Shahriman informed that two other associations, namely the Malaysian Wheelchair Fencing Association and the Malaysian Teqball Association were now on board as new members of the MPM.

He said the participation of the two associations meant that the MPM currently had 27 affiliates. - Bernama