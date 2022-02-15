MSC ready to accept affiliates from PSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s new sepak takraw entity, the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Confederation (MSC) is open to accepting affiliates from its ‘bigger brother’ - the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM), says MSC Protem Committee president Datuk Seri Khairudin Es Abd Samad.

He said MSC did not place any conditions on state associations interested in joining.

“We have no intention to compete with any association, if we are accepted by the international federation, that will be the starting point for Malaysian sepak takraw to continue to progress,“ he told Bernama here today.

Kharudin, who is also president of the Putrajaya Federal Territory Sepaktakraw Association said they were still in the process of ensuring that MSC was recognised at the international level.

He said after the establishment of the MSC on Feb 10, all the preliminary processes for the setting up of the association were now being actively carried out before the application to become a member of the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) was submitted.

“I leave it up to the international bodies to decide on the parent body that will represent Malaysia later,“ he said.

PSM was removed as an affiliate member of ASTAF in May last year.

The removal was due to PSM being found guilty following the actions of its then president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, for sending letters to the Asian Olympic Council (OCA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

ASTAF saw the action as a clear violation of the agreement to comply with all objectives and the constitution of the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) and ASTAF, as agreed to on March 14, 2008.

Sports Commissioner (PJS), Ibrahim Mohd Yusof recently hinted that only the formation of a new entity would be able to save Malaysian sepak takraw at the international level after ASTAF stated its stance to refuse to accept PSM as an affiliate member.

Commenting further, Khairudin said the MSC would hold its inaugural General Meeting this Saturday.

“At this meeting, we will proceed with the election or appoint a valid parent committee after receiving the registration certificate,“ he said.

There are currently six affiliate members under the MSC, namely the Selangor Sepak Takraw Association; Putrajaya Federal Territory Sepak Takraw Association; Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association; Perlis Sepak Takraw Association; Kedah Sepak Takraw Association; and the Labuan Federal Territory Sepak Takraw Association. - Bernama