MSN: Poor showing at SEA Games will not affect Asian Games performance

SEREMBAN: The National Sports Council (MSN) is optimistic that the less than satisfactory performance of the national contingent in the recent Cambodian SEA Games will not affect the athletes’ achievements at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September.

MSN deputy director-general Suhardi Alias said this was because the events contested in the two sports were not the same, while the scenarios were also different.

He said most of the events at the Asian Games were the same as those contested at the Olympic Games, thus giving all countries an equal chance to win.

“In the Asian Games the events are contested differently from the SEA Games, in the SEA Games we find that there are many new events that favour the host team, but in the Asian Games in terms of the quality of the competition, it is different,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the ceremony here today to present incentives to Negeri Sembilan athletes who won medals at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia recently.

Regarding the medal target for the Asian Games, Suhardi said the matter had yet to be finalised with all the stakeholders.

“It is certain that we will not set any targets that will put pressure on the athletes because the competition at the Asian Games is very high, and this (pressure) can affect them,“ he said.

The 19th Asian Games are scheduled to be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8. -Bernama