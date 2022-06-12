Muay Thai: Ahmad Nor Iman eyes gold at World Games

KUALA TERENGGANU: Buoyed by his recent successes, national Muay Thai exponent Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib has his eyes set on glory at the World Games 2022 in Alabama, the United States, from July 15 to 17.

Ahmad Nor Iman is intensifying his preparations and moving his training base to Bangkok, Thailand ahead of the World Games, where he will be competing in the 57 kg category.

“The competition will be stiff as the world’s top eight exponents will be there.

“However, judging by the momentum and consistency I have gained, I am confident of snatching gold for the country,” the 18-year-old athlete told reporters here before leaving for Bangkok.

Apart from winning the Vietnam SEA Games gold on his debut recently, the son of Malaysian boxing legend Rakib Ahmad just won gold in the 54 kg category for men’s Under-23 at the IFMA Muaythai World Championship 2022 in Dubai.

He beat Iran’s Mehrdad Khanzadeh Gharehtapeh in the final.

“My father sparked my interest in the sport and is my biggest motivator in my journey to be a Muay Thai world champion one day,” he added. - Bernama