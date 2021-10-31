Much-awaited amateur tournament returns

PETALING JAYA: The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) resumed with Pahang qualifier at Mahkota Golf & Country Club (MGCC), Bandar Indera Mahkota in Kuantan yesterday after seven months of long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five golfers, including the former goalkeeper of the national football team, Azmi Mahmud, managed to grab a slot in the final round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series which will be held at Forest City Golf Resort Johor at the end of January next year.

All five of them qualified for the finals when they won their respective categories in the sixth series of 2020/2021 championship.

Azmi emerged the category A champion when he carded 67 nett while Raden Norhafifi dominated category B with a score of 65 nett.

For category C, Jusmi Ahmad emerged champion with 61 nett while Mohamed Faisal topped category D with 60 nett and Wan Zainuri Wan Jusuh led category E with 65 nett.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak and World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) President, Isaac Saminathan and Tourism Malaysia Senior Deputy Director Package Development, Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali were among the guests who enlivened the tournament which was organized according to the Mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (MSOP) set by Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

The organiser, Delta World was granted the permission to proceed with the competitions from the sanctioned body, Malaysian Association Golf (MGA) with approval letter dated Oct 14 and the licence commissioned by the Commissioner of Sports of Malaysia.

Organising Chairman, Lokman Ishak said there are remaining of another nine states qualifying rounds to be completed before staging the National Final in Johor next year.

“I suggest golfers to register online quick for the qualifying rounds slots in Malacca, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak which are still available,” he said.

“The return of PNAGS is good news for our local golfers and the golfing industry itself but we are taking all precautions following the MGA’s mandatory standard operating procedures which includes only fully vaccinated players shall be allowed to participate in our tournaments.”

“We wish to thank our sponsors for their patience and continuous support that enable this tournament to move on despite the hard situation and players loyalty who had registered earlier without any cancellation.”