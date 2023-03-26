Muhamad Nor Azam ready to perform for Harimau Malaya

JOHOR BAHRU: Midfielder Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih (pix) is ready to give his best if picked for the Tier 1 international friendly between Malaysia and Hong Kong at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Tuesday (March 28).

The 28-year-old Sri Pahang player who had suffered a knee injury in the past said although there was slight pain, he was still fit to play.

“I am alright, there is a little bit of discomfort but I can play because I (already) did the same with Pahang, which is to play without fear.

“The pain I feel now is not the same as before, now it is better and I am doing more training in the gym for the recovery process and to get rid of the pain,“ said Muhamad Nor Azam, who is currently in the central training camp with the Harimau Malaya.

The last time he donned the national team jersey was when Malaysia defeated Thailand in a penalty shoot-out at the King’s Cup in Thailand last September.

Once a regular figure in the national team’s starting line-up, Muhamad Nor Azam was also part of the squad that made history and qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup in June last year. - Bernama