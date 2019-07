“JUNGLE CAT” Muhammad Aiman sent out a warning to his rival “The Terminator” Sunoto ahead of their clash in Manila – be prepared for war.

The Bali-based martial artist feels that he is ready to plot a passage to the upper half of the bantamweight division, and he is aiming for nothing but a finish when he returns to the Circle at ONE: Dawn of Heroes on Aug 2.

“I hope Sunoto is ready to take on someone with my abilities. It’s going to be filled with action. I feel like I’m better in every department. I have striking versatility too. It makes me very unpredictable for my opponent,” he said.

“Plus, having more weapons will give the crowd a better show! I’ll be switching between my footwork too, something that’s always important.”

Aiman is determined to succeed after losing via unanimous decision to Shuya Kamikubo in November of 2018.

That defeat did not hurt his spirit. Instead, the Negeri Sembilan native used it to analyze certain aspects of his game, which needed improvement.

With the bout just around the corner, he feels that his hard work will be exhibited inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s been a tough but rewarding training camp,” Aiman said.

“Hopefully, my fans, especially the ones in Malaysia, can see my improvement in this bout. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and it’s always a great feeling when you know you’re in very good condition.”

A win in Manila will allow him to chase his ambition of climbing up his weight class.

If there is one thing everyone should know about him – Aiman thrives on every opportunity.

“My weight class is pretty stacked, and there’s a lot of athletes in there who compete like a machine,” the 24-year-old athlete pointed out.

“I know I might go up against these guys someday despite wondering how I’m going to compete against them.

“But I’ll think about them later. For now, I’m confident of getting a knockout against Sunoto.”