Muhammad Aiman shares his mixed martial arts skills with Negri MB

‘JUNGLE CAT’ Muhammad Aiman hopes that martial arts can become a more common hobby in his home state of Negri Sembilan.

This comes after the ONE Championship athlete had a chance to meet and exchange a few words with Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun last Wednesday (Jan 9).

“It’s pretty cool that I had the chance to meet him in person,” the 23-year-old admitted.

“He asked me a lot of stuff about training and mixed martial arts, and I just told him everything that I’ve known about the sport. I’m really shy, so I didn’t display much of my skills. But I showed him some videos of me in action, and he responded positively.”

Among the videos the Bali MMA representative shared with the Mentri Besar was his impressive TKO victory over Eduardo Novaes in February 2017.

He was also in awe after watching Aiman’s exciting performances against China’s Yang Fei and Cambodia’s Rin Saroth.

“Jungle Cat” wrapped up the session up by showing his sublime rear-naked choke victory over “Rock Man” Chen Lei at ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON in China last September.

The duo exchanged topics of interest for a further 30 minutes at the state secretary office in Seremban.

Also present was the state’s Youth and Sports Development Committee Chairman Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani.

The bantamweight competitor was very appreciative of the time they spent together, and he hopes the sport will continue to grow nationwide.

“It’s nice that they want to support me, and I’m very much thankful that I have someone like this who is willing to support people from his state,” Aiman said.

“I’m really shy when I meet people, but I’m getting better at it. I also hope that more people pick up the sport.”

As for his plans throughout 2019, the Malaysian athlete said he only wants to fight the very best in The Home Of Martial Arts.

“2018 was a great year for me. I believe I progressed up the division well,” he continued.

“For this year, I’d like to face more top athletes in the division. It won’t be easy, but I’m more than happy to face them and improve my game by one percent every day.”