Muhammad Azeem clocks 10.14s, finishes sixth in 100m in Florida

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at the East Coast Relays in Jacksonville, Florida, early today.

According to the athletic championships website https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/23782, Muhammad Azeem representing Auburn University recorded 10.14 seconds in the race which took place at the University of North Florida.

The achievement is an improvement from his first 100m race at Florida State University (FSU) Relays Championship last March when he clocked 10.32s to win the gold.

The 19-year-old native of Perak was also ecstatically happy when he managed to beat 2015 World Junior Athletics Championship gold winner, Abdul Hakim Sani Brown from Japan who finished seventh.

Muhammad Azeem is the Malaysian national record holder in the men’s 100m after he clocked a world-class time of 10.09s at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Cali last August.

The East Coast Relays was won by Cejhae Greene representing Puma after he clocked 10.01s, followed by Xie Zhenye of Tumbleweed Track Club (10.06s) and Dominique Alexander from Campbell University was in third place with a record of 10.11s.

Yan Haibin from Tumbleweed Track Club won fourth placing with 10.11s and Cole Beck of Virginia Tech came fifth (10.14s). - Bernama