Muhammad Azeem ends indoor season with fourth place finish

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprinting sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi wound up his indoor season with a fourth place finish in the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships yesterday.

In his season-ending outing at the Tyson Indoor Tracks in Fayetteville, the United States, the first year University of Auburn student clocked 6.70s in the 60m race, which was won by teammate Favor Ashe in 6.52s.

Jordan Anthony from Kentucky (6.57s) and Godson Oghenerbrume from Louisiana (6.64s) were second and third respectively.

The Ipoh-born athlete thus failed to reproduce the form which saw him break the national record twice recently.

The 18-year-old sprinter first registered 6.63s at the Texas Tech & Multi Open Championship in Texas at the end of last month to break Watson Nyambek’s 24-year-old national record of 6.66s.

He then broke his own national record by clocking 6.62s to finish fifth in the 60m final of the Tiger Paw Invitational Championship at the University of Clemson in South Carolina on Feb 11.

Muhammad Azeem will continue competing in the US by participating in the Outdoor Track and Field Championships beginning in May. - Bernama