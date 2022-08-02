Muhammad Azeem seeks fans’ support to secure podium finish in Colombia

KUALA LUMPUR: After setting the new national 100 metre (m) record, national sprinting sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi is seeking the support and prayers of all Malaysians in his bid for a podium finish at the Under-20 (U-20) World Athletics Championship in Cali, Colombia.

Muhammad Azeem, who smashed the previous record with a time of 10.09 seconds (s) during the championship heats, said he was ready to show high fighting spirit to repeat his best run in the semifinals and finals if he qualifies.

“Thanks all for the wishes. Alhamdulillah for everything. We move! Semis and hopefully finals. To all Malaysians, the only thing I ask from you guys is dua’ and positivity! This is the best weapon for me....insya-Allah, Bismillah....Wish me luck!,” he posted as part of his Instagram story.

His feat during his heat at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium early this morning ensured he finished among the 24 sprinters who qualified to the semifinals.

His new national record erases the old record of 10.18 s set by Khairul Hafiz Jantan at the 2016 Malaysia Games in Kuching, Sarawak.

Only 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo from Botswana managed to run a faster time than Muhammad Azeem in the third heat. He also recorded a new championship record of 10s.

Letsile had entered the championship with the reputation of being the fourth fastest Asian junior sprinter in the 100m and 200m for the 2022 season.

The semifinals and finals of the men’s 100m sprint will take place early tomorrow morning. - Bernama