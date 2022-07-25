Muhammad Hisham Abdullah wins 4th Tourism Selangor Golf Tournament

PETALING JAYA: Golfer Muhammad Hisham Abdullah has captured his Tourism Selangor Golf Tournament title with 41 points.

The 4th Tourism Selangor Golf Tournament 2022, held at Seri Selangor Golf Club in Kota Damansara on July 23 saw some 132 golfers from various backgrounds, including international golfers from Cambodia, Vietnam, Brunei, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea and Singapore, took part in this year’s 18-hole inaugural tournament.

Tourism Selangor has made numerous improvements to this year’s golf tournament, including the introduction of the ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ campaign, the preparation of the Tournament Trophy and Lucky Draw prizes worth RM200,000.00, and the addition of Produa Ativa as prizes for the Hole-In-One category.

Meanwhile, Selangor State’s Executive Council Member of Tourism and Environment Hee Loy Sian said the 4th Tourism Selangor Golf Tournament is also a way to show support for Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), which is also celebrating its 16th anniversary this year.

“This golf tournament journey inspired by the concept of ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’, in which we organise tournaments in different locations each year.

“This year, we chose Seri Selangor Golf Club as the official venue for our fourth tournament. With the ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ idea, we encourage participants to demonstrate their golfing skills and visit the tourism sites around the golf course we choose each year,“ he said.