Muhammad Robial, Nor Farah, Nor Izzatul crowned new Silat World Champions

MALACCA: Malaysia’s proud tradition in silat has been proven once again as three national silat exponents - Muhammad Robial Sobri, Nor Farah Mazlan and Nor Izzatul Fazlia Mohamad Tahir - were crowned champions in their respective categories at the 2022 World Silat Pencak Championship here today.

Competing in the Class A Putera category, Muhammad Robial won the final when his opponent, Singaporean Muhammad Nurshahfareeq Shahrudin, was disqualified after he punched Muhammad Robial’s left cheek, leading to the Kedah athlete needing ringside medical assistance.

He had to be carried to the treatment room and Muhammad Nurshahfareeq was then warned and subsequently disqualified. The Singaporean had been leading 18-16 at the time of disqualification.

Nor Farah meanwhile triumphed in the Class F Puteri category, and the 24-year-old from Kota Belut, Sabah had to work hard for her victory, beating Nadhrah Sahrin of Singapore 25-23.

The last final of the evening was Nor Izzatul Fazlia’s moment of greatness when she became champion of the Open Class 2 Puteri category.

She was declared the winner after Lo Thi Tuoi from Vietnam withdrew because of injury while leading 13-9.

Malaysia is nearing its target of seven medals in the Artistic and Competition categories, having won six gold medals so far in the 19th edition of this tournament. - Bernama