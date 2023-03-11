Muhammad Syazirol, Li Jane set the lanes ablaze to create history

PETALING JAYA: National bowlers Muhammad Syazirol Shamsudin and Sin Li Jane created history after emerging triumphant in the men’s and women’s Master Open categories at the 45th National Bowling Championships at the Sunway Mega Lanes, Bandar Sunway, here today.

While Muhammad Syazirol bagged his maiden title, Li Jane made it an awesome foursome by clinching her fourth title after a nine-year drought, having also won it in 2010, 2012 and 2014, thus equalling the record set by former national bowler Sharon Koh.

In the men’s step-ladder final, Muhammad Syazirol, representing the National Sports Council (NSC) Podium squad, was given a tough fight by teammate Timmy Tan before prevailing 237-225.

“This victory is priceless for me because it didn’t come easy. I consider this a start for me to continue on the same vein next year and, hopefully, in some remaining tournament at the end of this year,” he told reporters here.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Kedah bowler topped the men’s Masters Open event with scores of 244-204-208-237-227-241-212-225 for a total of 1,798 pinfalls, thus putting him as the top seed in the step-ladder.

In the women’s category, Li Jane, also of NSC Podium, lived up to expectations when she downed teammate Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman 196-180 in the step-ladder.

Li Jane, who finished runner-up in the women’s individual event at the World Championships in Kuwat last month, marched into the final after topping the women’s Master Open with a total of 1,791 pinfalls.

“Definitely a satisfying day for me. I was not thinking about the scores that much as I only wanted to do my best. I hope that as long as I continue to play this game I will be able to lift as many titles as possible,” said the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, reigning men’s champion Muhammad Rafiq Ismail suffered an early exit after finishing 10th out of 24 bowlers in the Masters Open competition with 1,627 pinfalls.

Reigning world champion Natasha Mohamed Roslan, meanwhile, also failed to get into the women’s Master Open step-ladder finals after finishing 15th out of 18 bowlers with 1,489 pinfalls. -Bernama