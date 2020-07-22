Munich’s Alaba on his future: 'talks taking place'

MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba (pix) remained evasive on his future at the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, confirming only that talks are being held with the club.

“Talks are taking place but I am not really involved because I want to fully concentrate on the new task Champions League,” the 28-year-old Austrian said at a sponsor event.

Bayern want to renew the contract of Alaba, who has been at the club since 2010, beyond 2021. The player has however not announced a decision, and Manchester City, managed by former Bayern helmsman Pep Guardiola, are said to be interested.

Alaba did not answer when asked what spoke in favour of staying in Munich and what against it.

Munich have won another domestic double, and after two weeks off are starting training again for the completion of the Champions League.

They host Chelsea in a last 16 return leg on August 8, having won the first match 3-0 before the coronavirus pandemic. The elite event is then completed in a mini tournament in Lisbon August 12-23.

“I am not looking for excuses, it is just difficult because we are returning from a holiday as a team. The other teams have their rhythm. That is somewhat of a disadvantage,” Alaba said.

“But we are not a team that hides away. We know what we are capable of,” he added. – dpa