Munich’s Lewandowski, Davies, Flick win players union awards

MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been voted best player of the past Bundesliga season in a poll conducted by the players union VDV.

The VDV said on Thursday that Lewandowski recieved 40.2% of the vote to win far ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (13.9%) and Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (7.2%).

Lewandowski, who scored a league leading 34 goals for the champions, won the award a fourth time in which players from the top four divisions and all other VDV members are eligible to vote.

There was more success for Bayern as Alphonso Davies was elected best newcomer - ahead of Dortmund's Erling Haaland - and Hansi Flick best coach of the season. – dpa