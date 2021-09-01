Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

NEW YORK: Andy Murray launched a fresh rocket at his US Open conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday, griping that the Greek player took longer on bathroom breaks than it took billionaire Jeff Bezos to reach outer space.

The Briton was furious when Tsitsipas took a break that ran close to eight minutes during their five-set first-round clash on Monday, which he felt disrupted his game and swayed the outcome.

The 2012 Flushing Meadows champion was still stewing a day later.

“Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting,” the 34-year-old Scot tweeted on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas, 23, had pointed out after the match that he had not broken any rules, as there are no time limits on bathroom breaks. “If there's something that he has to tell me, we should speak the two of us to kind of understand what went wrong,” he said.

His incensed younger brother, Petros, responded to Murray’s broadside on Twitter: “Never expected this kind of behaviour, from a supposedly tennis legend!”

Murray had called his opponent’s bathroom breaks “nonsense”, saying that he had been warned by his team about such tactics before the match.

During the fifth set, where Murray was broken in the first game, the former world No. 1 could be heard shouting “it is cheating” towards his box.

Tsitsipas took the seven minute-plus break before the decisive fifth set. He also took another bathroom break before the third set and a medical timeout in the run-up to the fourth.

He will take on world No. 44 Adrian Mannarino of France in the second round on Wednesday. – Reuters