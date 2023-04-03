Must win mission for TFC against KL City

KUALA NERUS: The Turtles have no other choice but to win against Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC) in their Super League clash tomorrow night, said Terengganu FC (TFC) Head Coach, Tomislav Steinbruckner (pix).

Steinbruckner said that after two consecutive defeats, his team cannot drop any more points if they want to rise from being at the bottom of the league.

The Croatian wants his players to show their best performance and capitalise on home ground advantage to give the first three points to the supporters of the Turtles.

“After losing to JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) and Kedah (Kedah Darul Aman FC), we don’t have any other choice except to win against KL City FC to get a better placing in the Super League.

“So this is a big and important match after two away matches. I do believe and hope that the players can do better than in the two previous games,“ he said when met at a training session of the team at Kompleks Sukan Gong Badak, here.

In the meantime, Steinbruckner said he still needs to evaluate the performance and condition of some injured players before deciding on the main line-up to be fielded tomorrow night.

He said that just like Kedah and JDT, The City Boys are also expected to give a tough fight to TFC because they are lined up with many quality players.

“This is also one big tough match that we expected. Kipre Tchetche, Declan Lambert, Herlison Caion...they are all very good players, we must be aware,“ he said.

TFC, who have yet to collect any points from two matches, are ranked 13th in the Super League while KL City FC are in ninth place with one point. - Bernama