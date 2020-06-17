Mustafi says move to Bundesliga ‘always interesting’

LONDON: Arsenal’s German defender Shkodran Mustafi (pix) says a move to the Bundesliga is “always interesting” as he lavished praise on his birth country’s football.

Mustafi, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, has only played youth football in his homeland having left early in his professional carer for Italy, Spain and then England.

“Football-wise, the Bundesliga has seen a great development. Besides, it's my home,” Mustafi told Sport Bild.

The centreback has a contract until 2021 at Arsenal, where he has struggled to convince both fans and coaches of his worth. But he is unsure whether a potential move makes sense this year amid the coronavirus uncertainty.

“It is difficult to predict how the transfer period will go in the current situation,” the 28-year-old said.

The Premier League resumes after its coronavirus break on Wednesday with Arsenal facing Manchester City. The Bundesliga became the first major European league to return in May and Mustafi says the German top-flight has found a new following in England.

“Many people are amazed at the level of play in Germany,” he said. “In England, people were very surprised at how well the Bundesliga managed to make a fresh start. The Premier League has certainly taken a leaf out of their book.” – dpa