KUALA LUMPUR: The newly-appointed president of Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) Datuk S. M. Muthu does not rule out the possibility of appointing several new athletics coaches to ensure that more Malaysian field and track athletes will qualify for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines in November.

He said the appointment of the new coaches was hoped to help improve the performance of the national athletic squad and give tougher competition to athletes from other countries.

“We will propose the appointment of the new coaches (to the National Sports Council) next week.

“Although the more experienced coaches are foreigners, we will still give the opportunity to the (existing) local coaches,“ he told reporters after attending the 16th annual general meeting and election of MAF at Wisma OCM here today.

Muthu, who is also Selangor Amateur Athletic Association president and former MAF deputy president, was appointed as the new MAF president for the 2019-2022 term after he garnered 21 votes against incumbent Datuk Karim Ibrahim who only managed to secure 18 votes.

While thanking all the delegates who had voted for him to helm the MAF, Muthu also expressed confidence that the new MAF leadership line up would be able to work closely together in bringing the Malaysian track and field sports to greater heights.

At the same time, he said the new leadership of MAF would also try to get more sponsorships from the private sector to enable the athletes to undergo training overseas as preparations to compete in international-level championships in the future.

Meanwhile, the new MAF deputy president, Datuk Paduka Mumtaz Jaafar, said she was prepared to collaborate with the new leadership line-up to ensure that the national athletics squad’s preparations for the 2019 SEA Games would run smoothly.

Mumtaz, who became the first woman to be appointed as MAF deputy president after she won the post uncontested after her contender, former president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, withdrew his nomination yesterday, said it was high time for women to play a more active role in national sports associations.

At the election, two women candidates, namely Josephine Kang from the Sarawak Athletics Association and Rajemah Sheikh Ahmad from the Terengganu Athletics Association, were also elected as the new MAF vice-presidents.

“I think all the new vice-presidents are those with experience in the sports and we will work with the president to help the (national) athletes as a whole.

“Just give the new leadership the opportunity and the time. Insya-Allah, we will do our level best for the development of the national field and track sports and to excel at the 2019 SEA Games,“ Mumtaz added. — Bernama