Nafuzi glad TFC’s winless streak over

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain was a very happy man when his team collected three valuable points in their Super League match against Sarawak United FC last night.

The victory ended the Turtles four-match winless streak which saw them drop a lot of points.

He praised his men for working hard to bring victory despite some of them having injuries or were unwell.

“With a very tight schedule, the players were obviously very tired, but they still give their best for the team.

“For example, we had to field Faisal Halim even though he was still unwell. So too Manuel Ott who was not ready because he had not trained for five days,“ he said after the match at the Sultan Zainal Abidin Stadium here.

TFC edged Sarawak United FC 1-0.

With the result, TFC who were ranked fifth in the Super League climbed one rung after collecting 20 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United FC coach S. Balachandran said he was quite disappointed his team failed to collect at least one point in the away match.

However, he still praised the performance of his men, especially in defence.

“We still have six games left to go in the Super League this season. So we need to forget tonight’s defeat and rise up for the match against PJ City FC at home after this,“ he said. - Bernama