Nafuzi hints of leaving turtles

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain has hinted that he might no longer be with the Turtles in the Malaysia League (M League) next season.

However, the young Kelantan-born coach was coy about his new destination even though there are strong rumours linking him to Selangor and a state in the north of the country.

Also in question is the status TFC’s agile winger Faisal Halim because he had previously announced that he would also leave the Turtles if Nafuzi was no longer in charge of the squad.

According to the 43-year-old Nafuzi, it is most likely that this year will be his last year with Terengganu because he needs to find new experiences and challenges to develop his career.

“For me, this is probably the right time to seek new experiences and challenges to develop my career in the world of coaching.

“Furthermore, I haven’t received any offer to continue as head coach from the management of TFC Sdn Bhd. As a coach, I need to make preparations to determine the direction of my career,“ he told reporters after TFC’s Super League match against Penang FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here last night, which they won 3 -0.

Nafuzi said that his seven years with the Terengganu squad was a long time which made him feel a bit reluctant to leave the state.

He added that he is determined to perform his duties as best as possible to ensure that TFC can advance to the final of the Malaysia Cup and that their dream of competing in the Asia Cup next season is fulfilled.

“I love Terengganu very much, my family is also happy to be here. But for career development, migration is necessary,“ he said.

Meantime, Nafuzi also thanked the fans of the Turtles who have always given him unwavering support since he took over the squad.

Nafuzi joined the Terengganu squad as T-Team coach in 2016 before being promoted to TFC assistant coach in 2018.

In 2019, he took over as TFC’s head coach from Irfan Bakti Abu Salim who resigned following a poor performance in the Super League and remained at the helm of the Turtles until this season. - Bernama