Nafuzi refuses to entertain transfer rumours, puts focus on TFC

KUALA NERUS: Promising young coach Nafuzi Zain (pix) refused to entertain rumours of his transfer from Terengganu to Kedah next season.

Instead, he said he is putting all his focus on completing his duties to coach The Turtles squad this season and bring the Terengganu FC (TFC) to the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) tournament next year.

“I don’t want to entertain all these rumours. Just let them be. My focus now is to make sure that Terengganu will qualify for the AFC Cup next year.

“Apart from that, we still have the Malaysia Cup to think about. Of course, we aim to get to the final. Insya-Allah, if luck is on our side, we will bring the prestigious cup to Terengganu as a gift for our fans,” he said when met during training at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here yesterday.

Meanwhile, the coach wanted the Terengganu FC players to give their level best when playing against Sabah FC in the Super League match on home turf tomorrow.

“We need to win to ensure we have an easier path for the AFC Cup.

“This is our last match on home turf. Use this advantage wisely to redeem ourselves after losing to Sabah FC the other day and get back that three points to book our slot in the AFC Cup tournament,” he added. - Bernama