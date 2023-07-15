Nafuzi satisfied with performance of KDA FC's two new import players

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) head coach Mohd Nafuzi Mohd Zain (pix) has expressed satisfaction with the performance of two new import players, Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi and Moses Atede Jona Atuluku, in their debut appearance for the team.

He said Ifedayo has proven his ability as a striker who is smart to find opportunities and is always at the right place and time to score goals.

“I see the performance of these two players is good in terms of fitness, touch, movement and decision making. Ifedayo scored two goals in this match (last night).

“Moses also played well in midfield which brought life to the attack and midfield and I am sure they will improve in the next match,“ he told reporters after the Super League match which saw KDA FC beat Kelantan United FC 3-1 at the Darul Aman Stadium, here last night.

In the match attended by about 5,000 spectators, Ifedayo scored in the 54th and 74th minutes while KDA FC's third goal was netted by midfielder Amirbek Juraboev in the 85th minute.

Mohd Nafuzi congratulated all KDA FC players who showed commitment and determination to play and wants his team to focus on the next match against Kuching FC on July 29.

Meanwhile, Kelantan United FC head coach Ailton Dos Santos Silva said that despite the loss, he was satisfied with the improvement in the team's playing style as the players managed to create many chances compared to previous matches.

“We will prepare thoroughly against PDRM (FC) later and we need three points in that match and hope to get more chances to win with the inclusion of some new players to strengthen the team,“ he said. -Bernama