Nafuzi worries canaries often make mistakes in important matches

ALOR SETAR: Mistakes after mistakes made by Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) players during the match with Perak FC in the second leg of the last 16 round in the Malaysia Cup last night gave the opponents an advantage to qualify for the quarter-finals.

KDA FC head coach Mohd Nafuzi Mohd Zain (pix) said it was more worrying that the situation often happened in important matches which at the same time affected the team's chances.

Therefore, he hoped that the Canaries can improve their respective games so that mistakes that are often made do not affect the team's performance in the Super League competition.

“Our mistakes are in big games, if we make mistakes we will be punished, but on desire (to win), effort I am satisfied... that’s just the situation.

“...in terms of opportunities we created a lot of chances but the mistakes we made, we were punished by the opposing team,“ he said after the match which saw KDA FC beat Perak FC 2-1 at the Darul Aman Stadium, here last night, but they lost on 3-4 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah was grateful that his team qualified for the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals after going through a very thrilling match.

“We did not come here to defend because we had a two-goal advantage, we actually tried to balance the game but from the beginning we were pressured by Kedah and when there was one player down I had to put five defenders.

“I am thankful because we have done it in Kedah and the players included could perform as we wanted and even though we were two goals behind but the players bounced back. I was actually worried because the Kedah players were ever-threatening,“ he said. -Bernama