Nani Sahirah bags gold medal but still far from personal best

KUALA LUMPUR: National shot put record-holder Nani Sahirah Maryata is still not satisfied with her performance despite winning the gold medal in the Malaysian Amateur Federation’s Track and Field Championships at the National Sports Council Mini Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 22-year-old athlete from Kuantan, Pahang was a little disappointed after her throw of 13.27 metres today failed to match her personal best and National record of 14.48m, which was set during the 2022 Higher Education Institution Athletics Championships.

“Frankly, I am not satisfied with today’s throw. Maybe the reason I couldn’t come close to my record was because I haven’t had enough rest since I just arrived here from Pahang after visiting my mother who was not feeling well,” she said here today.

However, Nani Sahirah said she will focus fully on sharpening her skills ahead of the Cambodia SEA Games this May as she has already qualified on merit under Category A, for the event.

“My plans after this is of course to focus on the SEA Games as I am aiming for a podium finish and as for preparations, I will compete in several tournaments with the closest one in Australia next month,” she said.

Earlier, fellow athlete Nurrul Ainin Syauqina Mohd Nor Azahar managed to finish in second place with a throw of 12.20m while the bronze went to Queenie Ting Kung Ni from the Armed Forces (ATM), with a throw of (11.35m). - Bernama