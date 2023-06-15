Nantes sign Egypt striker Mohamed on four-year deal

NANTES: Nantes on Wednesday announced they had activated an option to buy Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed (pix), who has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The 25-year-old Mohamed spent the past season on loan in France from Turkish champions Galatasaray and scored 11 goals in 51 matches for Nantes.

Local reports suggest Nantes paid around six million euros ($6.5 million) to make the transfer permanent.

Mohamed was fined by Nantes in May after refusing to play against Toulouse in a protest against the league’s anti-homophobia campaign.

He scored for Egypt in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, a result which secured the seven-time champions their place at the finals in the Ivory Coast next year. -AFP