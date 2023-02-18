Napoli move 18 points clear after beating Sassuolo

REGGIO EMILIA: Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0 away to move 18 points clear at the top with a seventh straight Serie A win thanks to first half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen today.

Napoli have 62 points from 23 games ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who host mid-table Udinese tomorrow, and are moving closer to ending a 33-year wait for the league title.

Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 12th minute after taking possession in midfield and firing the ball into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The 22-year-old Georgian, nicknamed Kvaradona, continues to impress this season with 10 goals and nine assists in Serie A.

He is now fourth in the scoring charts and has the most assists.

Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente almost equalised two minutes later but his shot from inside the box hit the post.

Osimhen doubled Napoli’s lead after 33 minutes when the Nigeria striker beat Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli from an acute angle, taking the Serie A top scorer to 18 goals.

Sassuolo thought they had cut the deficit just before the end but Lauriente’s effort was ruled out by VAR for an offside.

They remain in 15th place with 24 points. - Reuters