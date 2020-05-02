Napoli seek permit to resume training

ROME: Serie A club Napoli have asked regional authorities permission to resume training, hoping to override the restrictions of a government decree about the coronavirus lockdown.

“I think conditions exist to allow Napoli to train,” Vincenzo De Luca, the governor of the Campania region, said late Friday after receiving a letter from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Gradual lifting of a two-month lockdown is to begin Monday, but football training remains on hold until May 18 as the government evaluates a safety protocol submitted by the domestic federation.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said last week that the season will be cancelled if no agreement is reached. The Serie A has 12 games left to play.

“At their camp (Napoli) have three pitches that ensure a distance of 20 metres between players. They can train at different times, without sharing the changing rooms and using their own means of transportation,”” De Luca said.

“As factories and businesses reopen, and De Laurentiis has guaranteed two swab tests a week for his players, his request should be considered. Those who are in charge will then decide whether to let the league restart.”

The Emilia-Romagna region on Thursday modified the government decree, allowing Parma, Bologna, Sassuolo and SPAL to train. Parma however said they would not make use of it. – dpa