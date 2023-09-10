Natasha Oon bags 2023 Epson Tour Rookie of the Year award

DAYTONA BEACH (Florida): Natasha Andrea Oon has made history by becoming the first Malaysian to win the Epson Tour’s Gaëlle Truet Rookie of the Year award.

Following a T33 finish at the season-ending Epson Tour Championship at LPGA International on Sunday, Oon took her total earnings to USD149,670 to seal second place on the tour’s Race for the Card standings. The Epson Tour is the official qualifying circuit for the LPGA Tour, where the top 10 players on the Race for the Card at the end of the season receive LPGA Tour cards for 2024.

Oon has enjoyed an amazing rookie season with eight top-10 finishes from 19 starts, including her maiden professional victory at last month’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout and four runner-up performances.

“Being Rookie of the Year is such an honour. I didn’t really expect doing that out of the gate, I just wanted to get comfortable in this lifestyle. But this card and this award really showed me that I have what it takes to do what I want to do,” said Oon.

The 22-year-old graciously paid tribute to her fellow rookies, saying: “All these rookies out here, they’re just as equally deserving of the award.”

The Gaëlle Truet Rookie of the Year is awarded to the player competing in her first professional season who finishes highest on the Epson Tour money list. It is named after Gaëlle Truet, a three year member of the tour who was killed in an automobile accident during the 2006 season.

Before turning professional in June last year, Oon enjoyed a decorated amateur career highlighted by four successful years at San Jose State University. During her senior season, she was honoured as the 2021-2022 Mountain West Player of the Year and Inkster Award recipient.

Oon is now looking forward to returning to Malaysia for the LPGA Tour’s US$3 million Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) later this month. She competed as an

amateur in the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at KLGCC’s East Course on two occasions, with her best finish being 67th in the 2017 edition. The Maybank Championship will be played at KLGCC’s West Course.

“I’m definitely excited to play in Malaysia where I grew up and competed in my first LPGA event, where I really developed my game. I’m really excited to give thanks to Malaysia and just celebrate my country and what it’s done for me,” noted Oon.

Position Player Earnings (US$)

1 Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 159,926

2. Natasha Andrea Oon (MAS) 149,670

3 Auston Kim (USA) 119,882

4 Jiwon Jeon KOR) 115,772

5 Minji Kang (KOR) 112,342

6 Agathe Laisne (FRA) 109,060

7 Jenny Coleman (USA) 106,137

8 Roberta Liti (ITA) 103,913

9 Isabella Fierro (MEX) 103,290

10 Kristen Gillman (USA) 95,701