$!Natasha Oon getting into the swing of things on Epson Tour

MALAYSIA’S rising young star Natasha Andrea Oon attributes her recent run of impressive performances on the Epson Tour to a growing acclimatisation to life as a professional golfer.

The 21-year-old has chalked up three top-10 finishes in four starts this year, coming close to winning her first pro title in the last two events with consecutive runner-up finishes. In her most recent tournament, the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic in early April, Oon shot a superb closing 66 to finish one shot behind winner Gigi Stoll of the United States.

“I think it’s just getting used to things; you don’t really know professional life until you’re out there.

I’ve been trying to prioritize having a routine, because everything’s always changing – the environments, the people around you, everything is changing, so something must be stable,” said Oon, who turned professional in June last year after a standout collegiate golf career with San Jose State University.

“I think what’s going well for me is just being able to learn. And honestly, those good results have just been a product of every experience I’ve ever had with golf.

It’s just been a great learning experience out there,” she added.