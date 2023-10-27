Natasha optimistic of gaining ground in Maybank Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: National golfer Natasha Andrea Oon (pix) is optimistic about making more birdies towards a better finishing in the ongoing 2023 Maybank Golf Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC).

Natasha is currently the best Malaysian golfer in a field of 77 ladies, tied in 37th place with nine other players after carding three under 141 overall over two days.

The 22-year-old hit three birdies on the sixth, 13th and 15th holes today for one under 71, after starting her campaign with 70 yesterday.

“I mean the sky is the limit. There are two more days, 36 more holes.

“...there was some kind of mistakes out there. Kind of those two bogeys, those weren’t fun. But just kind of grabbing one back, trying to get the momentum,“ she told reporters here today.

Natasha hopes to produce better putts to finish in a strong position against the world’s best golfers in the US$3 million (about RM14.33 million) event.

“Yesterday definitely was kind of like a really good type of strong showing and today was like we're getting there and then it's like oops, and I have to climb back up a bit.

“.... this course serves a challenge for sure and everybody is a top player and it’s hard to get in this tournament. So, yeah, I’m just hoping to have a better finish,“ she said.

Fellow Malaysians Jeneath Wong and Ashley Lau finished tied 59th with one under 143, while Alyaa Abdulghany and the country's top women's golfer Kelly Tan are tied 69th (two over 146) and tied 71st (three over 147) respectively.

Cambodia SEA Games women's gold medallist Ng Jing Xuen was in 75th with eight over 152. -Bernama