Natasha takes surprise defeat in her stride

PETALING JAYA: Just about a month after emerging as world champion for the first time, national women's elite bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan suffered a shock defeat at the 45th National Bowling Championships which ended here yesterday.

Natasha, who won the women's individual gold at the World Championships in Kuwait early last month, said the defeat would serve as a valuable lesson for her.

She said the defeat would make her more mature in her game and be better prepared for various challenges to perform at the optimum level within a short period.

“I'm disappointed but this is part of the learning process as I am still getting used to the new ball. I also took a one-week break after Kuwait due to a tear in my finger, so I'm gradually regaining my rhythm.

“I will be better prepared for the Kuala Lumpur Open next week,“ said the 27-year-old athlete, who had targeted a top-three finish at the national meet, when met at the Sunway Mega Lanes, Bandar Sunway here.

In the Women's Open Masters yesterday, Natasha finished 15th out of 18 competitors by registering 1,489 pinfalls and failed to qualify for the step-ladder final.

The title went to her national teammate Sin Li Jane, who beat fellow national bowler Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman 196-180 in the step-ladder final for her fourth crown.

In the world championships in Kuwait, Natasha beat Li Jane in the final to clinch the world title.

Natasha and Li Jane were part of the women's team that won the world crown in Las Vegas, the United States in 2017, which included legend Datuk Shalin Zulkifli, Siti Safiyyah and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi. -Bernama