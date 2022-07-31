National archery squad ends AUG with four gold medals

UBON RATCHATHANI: The national archery squad has ended their campaign at the 2022 Asean University Games (AUG) today with a four gold medal haul, one short of the five gold medal target.

The four gold medals came from the women’s team recurve, the mixed team, men’s individual and the women’s team compound events at the PAO Stadium here.

Firstly, Syaqiera Mashayikh, Nuramalia Hanessha Mazlan and Nur Afisa Abdul Halil beat the Thai team of Tundon Amornratanabongkod Tundon, Tapaneeya Silawong dan Natthakan Jantima 6-2 in the women’s team recurve event final.

This was followed by Ahmad Afiq Akhiroman-Syaqiera’s 5-3 victory in the mixed team event, and Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli’s 6-2 win over Indonesian Alviyanto Bagas Prastyadi in the men’s individual event.

The fourth gold came from the women’s compound team of Iman Aisyah Norazam, Kayalvhily and Nuraqilah Khairul who beat the host team of Nichaphat Bunyapalin, Kodchaporn Pratumsuwan and Kamonchanok Naengnoi 229-227.

Besides the four gold medals, the national team also picked up five silver and one bronze medals. - Bernama