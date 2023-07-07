National Championships: Jun Hao advances to semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao (pix) continued his smashing performance at the 2023 National Badminton Championships as he advanced to the semifinals today.

Jun Hao, representing the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), took only 38 minutes to beat Lim Chong King of Kuala Lumpur 21-19, 24-22 in the quarter-final match held at Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara here.

The top seed will meet two-time former champion Lim Chi Wing of Kuala Lumpur, who edged another BAM shuttler, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, 22-20, 21-8.

“Today’s match was quite tough in the second set when we tied each other’s points, but I managed to control the game.

“About tomorrow’s meeting with Chi Wing, he is an experienced player because we trained together before and are quite close. Even though he is no longer playing at the international level, I still have to give my all,” he told reporters after the match.

In the women’s category, third seed Wong Ling Ching made it to the last four after beating her teammate Kay Xin Lee, 21-13 and 21-11.

Ling Ching, who contested on a BAM ticket, will meet Lim Shin of Johor, who also sailed through the quarter-final after edging another BAM player Oo Shan Zi 21-19 and 21-17. -Bernama