National Championships: Jun Hao earns quarter final slot

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler, Leong Jun Hao (pix) had no problem clearing his fourth round obstacle at the 2023 National Badminton Championships, here today.

The top seed took just 48 minutes to dispose teammate and 13th seed Hooi Shao Herng, 21-17, 21-15, to storm into the quarter finals of the tournament held in the Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara.

Jun Hao, the world number 54, told Bernama that he was satisfied with today’s performance and expected to face a strong challenge from former teammate, Lim Chong King, to determine a semi final spot, scheduled on Saturday.

“Everything was good today. As for tomorrow, I think it will be a tough one for me as I have known Chong King since our junior days,” he said.

Chong King, on the other hand, got the better of another national player, Chia Jeng Hon 21-15, 21-18 in the other fourth round tie.

Meanwhile, two-times former champion, Lim Chi Wing of Kuala Lumpur had proved that he still has the ‘midas touch’ as he came from behind to create an upset over national player, Ong Ken Yon, seeded fourth, 19-21, 21-16, 21-15.

“I had no pressure playing against Ken Yon and it seemed like my opponent was more pressured than me.

“I think my experience helped me to clear the third round. I don’t think I can match my stamina with the junior players. I just have to work smart and enjoy the game,” he said.

Chi Wing believes a tricky journey lies ahead for him en route to reach the semi final since he will face another national player and sixth seed, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, who edged Selangor’s Muhd Atef Haikal Muhd Taufik, 22-20, 22-20, in the other match.

In the meantime, national women’s singles player, K. Letshanaa sailed through to the quarter final without losing much seat when she outclassed Teh Won Quin from Selangor 21-8, 21-5 in the third round.

Letshanaa will face national player, Carine Tee Xin Qi, who survived a rubber set encounter against her teammate, Chloe Lam Jing Yee, 21-10, 11-21, 21-17.

Third seed Wong Ling Ching also made it to the last eight as she outplayed K. Nilasha of Selangor, 21-9, 21-10 and will take on her teammate Kay Xin Lee next after the latter disposed another national shuttler, Tan Zhing Hui, 18-21, 21-16, 21-7.

Onto the men’s doubles, the Melaka-Johor combination of Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Chi qualified to the quarter final by beating national pair, Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqarriz Ahmad Redzuan-Loh Zi Heng 21-10, 21-14.

Xin Yuan-Tien Chie, the top seeded pair will meet national duo, Choong Hon Jian-Wong Vin Sea, who advanced to the next stage by edging Selangor’s Mohd Nur Aidil Adha Azman-Mohd Nor Firdaus Azman, 21-11, 21-18.

Professional women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen will set up a quarter final clash against Lee Zhi Qing-Ng Wan Win tomorrow.

Vivian-Chiew Sen got past Sabah-Selangor pair, Cassey Rynn Rompog-Wong Zi Yi, 21-10, 21-13 while Zhi Qing-Wan Win brushed aside the challenge from Sarawakian Audrey Vanessa-Sim Jia Min, 21-16, 21-12. -Bernama