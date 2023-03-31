National cyclist files report against coach for sexual harassment

PETALING JAYA: A female national cyclist has lodged a police report against her coach for alleged sexual harassment.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill (pix) stated that the federation has been notified of the report and has currently launched an investigation into the allegation, according to a report by FMT.

“MNCF’s disciplinary committee will investigate (this allegation) thoroughly.

“In the meantime, the coach has been suspended with immediate effect pending investigations to ensure there is no interference during the investigation,” he said in his recent Twitter post.

The federation will be cooperating with the Sports and Youth Ministry, the National Sports Council and other government agencies in their independent probe into the allegations.

“MNCF will not compromise on the safety and welfare of its cyclists and has zero tolerance for any form of sexual harassment or any other act that is stipulated in the Safe Sport Code,” Amarjit added.

Previously, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the ministry would introduce a code to tackle issues like sexual harassment, bullying and violence.

The code, which includes rules and regulations for conduct, will be used to handle complaints pertaining to the issue of sexual harassment in the sports industry before its replacement by the Safe Sports Act in the future.