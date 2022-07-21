National football industry heading in right direction with M-League revamp

KUALA LUMPUR: The restructuring of the Malaysia League (M-League) involving the Super League from the 2023 season could well mark the beginning of the national football industry’s rise to a higher level.

Sri Pahang Football Club chief executive officer Datuk Mohammed Suffian Awang said this would not only lead to the production of more professional players but also add value to local players.

He added that, based on the picture portrayed by the Malaysia Football League (MFL), Malaysia was currently seen as being left behind compared to countries like Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

He said those three countries each possessed a highly-professional domestic league while the clubs competing in the leagues were also at a very high level.

“Surely it will lead to higher costs but I think the MFL have plans together with their strategic partners to discuss how we can overcome the financial problem,” he said when met at the third MFL extraordinary general meeting.

At the meeting yesterday, the MFL confirmed that the revamping of the M-League would see 18 teams competing in the Super League while the Premier League would be discontinued temporarily from the 2023 season.

The restructuring would also see the introduction of a Reserve League from next season, with all 18 teams involved in the 2023 Super League being required to field an Under-23 side each, besides the addition of the FAM-NSC Project Squad as the 19th team.

The revamp, among others, will offer more game time and more competitive matches to players, besides raising the commercial value of the domestic league, thus benefiting all parties.

The M-League revamp will also see each Super League team playing 34 matches per season from 2023 onwards compared to just 22 matches currently.

“Sri Pahang welcomes this decision. Insya-Allah, with this new structure, we will get matches with better quality and ensure we produce the best local players for the national team,” said Mohammed Suffian.

Speaking of the Reserve League that will be introduced next season, he said it would benefit the development of young players in their journey to break into the main team competing in the Super League.

“This will help in the maturity of the players, who previously used to play in the Under-21 and Under-23 levels and, thus, help in their development to be absorbed into the main squad,” he said. - Bernama