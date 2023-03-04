National football legend Khalid Ali faces big C test

KUALA LUMPUR: National football legend Khalid Ali is facing an unexpected test after he was diagnosed with lung cancer recently.

Narrating the moments before being diagnosed with the disease, the former national squad midfielder of the 80s said the oxygen level in his body once dropped to 40 per cent even by simply standing and walking for three to four hours.

Khalid, who was one of the key players in Malaysia’s success in qualifying for the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, said his weight also dropped dramatically by 17 kilogrammes (kg) within a month and a half following a loss of appetite.

However, Malaysia did not take part in the Moscow Games in protest of the then Soviet Union invading Afghanistan in 1979.

“I may appear strong but I also need prayers from everyone, friends and fans, who knows one person’s prayer can help heal.

“Today, the Subang Jaya Medical Centre contacted me and told me that the results (regarding the level of cancer) are in and I need to see a doctor on April 10,“ he said in a calm but emotional tone when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, the appointment with the doctor on April 10 is to get a final decision on the level of cancer he is facing before starting the treatment process.

“Many also gave ideas and advice to try to get traditional treatment and so on, but I think let’s wait for the doctor’s decision first, after that we will know which direction to take,“ he said.

In the meantime, despite being tested (by the big C), Khalid, who is also an observer and critic of local football, is thankful that he is still given the strength to go through fasting (this Ramadan), and is even excited to wake up for sahur (the pre-dawn meal).

“Alhamdulillah I am able to fast, I only could not for three days because I had examinations such as endoscopy and CT (computerised tomography) scan. I also wake up in the morning (for sahur) to eat dates, drink milk and take medicine,“ said the 65-year-old former player.

Meanwhile, the former Selangor and Kuala Lumpur player expressed his gratitude to Yayasan Kebajikan Atlet Kebangsaan (YAKEB) who are helping in to manage and cover his treatment.- Bernama